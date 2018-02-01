Eric Bellinger Unveils “GOAT 2.0” Video Ft. Wale & Teyana Taylor

Grammy award-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger unwraps the music video for his single, “GOAT 2.0,” featuring longtime friend and go to collaborator Wale.

In the clip, Eric and Wale are undercover cops on the hunt for the number one goat, singer/model Teyana Taylor, who plays a sophisticated robber. While under, Eric seems to have fallen for the sexy thief, which puts him in a puzzling place with his law enforcement team.

“GOAT 2.0.” sees the revered R&B crooner and emcee paying homage to the most important person in their lives — their significant others.

Eric tells Billboard that his fans were the ones who chose to remix “G.O.A.T,” and when it came to selecting a collaborator, “my first thought was to hit my brother Wale.”

Wale followed up by praising Eric as “one of the hardest working people in our business” and compared the singer’s work ethic to the legendary James Brown. “If he could dance, he’d certainly be James Brown 2020. But he takes his time writing for other artists. Any record he believes in, I want to be a part of.”

Eric is readying the new album, Easy Call, a collection of songs that will continue to showcase his growth as an independent artist, a critical part of his career.

Check out the new video below: