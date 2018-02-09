Emerging R&B artist Porcelan fires up more hype around her latest single, “The Real Thing Don’t Change,” by blessing us with an official remix. The original version boasted a Broadway/Classical vibe while the new mixture is more deep-seated in R&B while still giving listeners a good dose of emotions.

About the record, Porcelan says it’s an emotional commitment between a man and a woman. “It’s the commitment required in any relationship today, to know that each persons’ individually is the glue that holds them together is truly a beautiful thing to have in a relationship,” says Porcelan.

“Real Thing Don’t Change” is the lead single from Porcelan’s forthcoming debut album. The remix was penned by legendary Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter, who previously stated, “It’s about the beauty of a total unified connection in a relationship.”

In addition to the new remix, Porcelan has partnered with Singersroom.com for a special Valentine's Day give-a-way that we've dubbed #MyRealThing.

There are two ways to enter the Valentine’s Day give-a-way:

Entry Option 1: Share a photo of you and your Valentine on Instagram with the hashtags #MyRealThing and #Singersroom (you must have both).

Entry Option 2: Fill out the form below to enter.

