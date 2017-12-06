Porcelan Drops Video For Beautiful Ballad “Real Thing Don’t Change”















Emerging R&B artist Porcelan unwraps the music video for her beautiful and loving new single, “The Real Thing Don’t Change.” In the Blake Heimback-directed clip, the singer/songwriter shows us that real love is out there for the taking.

“Real Thing Don’t Change” was co-written by producer and legendary Hall of Fame David Porter and multi-instrumentalist and producer Hamilton Harden. The romantic ballad is full of lush harmonies, glowing vocals, and poignant lyrics, equipped for any special occasion including weddings.

“It’s about the beauty of a total unified connection in a relationship,” says songwriter Porter.

“Real Thing Don’t Change” is the lead single from Porcelan’s forthcoming debut album.