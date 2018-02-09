Melanie Fiona Announces “Issa Winter Run” Tour

Melanie Fiona is headed back to the east coast! With four intimate shows scheduled this month, the songstress is leaving the west coast to bring some warmth to her east coast loves with the “Issa Winter Run” tour.

The trek kicks off on February 13th in Washington, D.C. and wraps up on February 16th in New York at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill. Maryland fans are in for a night of true love as Melanie makes a stop at Rams Head on Stage in Annapolis on Valentine’s Day (February 14th) and later to The Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore, PA on the 15th.

Melanie’s Instagram announcement comes a few months after the release of the single, “Remember U,” featured on her upcoming album Next Train.

Fiona’s last album was 2012’s The MF Life, which birthed the singles ‘Gone and Never Coming Back‘ and ‘4am.’