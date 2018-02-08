Mike11 Unwraps “My Tata” Music Video With Jeremih

Portuguese musician Mike11 releases the music video for his Latin-themed single “My Tata,” featuring vocals from Jeremih.

As previously reported, the Scott Storch-produced song is inspired by Pablo Escobar’s wife Tata in Netflix series, “Narcos.”

The Arrad-directed visual plays on the same theme — The plot is set in a mansion party with a plethora of beautiful women and a few gangsters. Through all the beauty and sexy vibes, Storch ends up shooting two men at the end, who was about to pop off on Mike11.

Storch spoke graciously about working with the musician and artist: “I was so happy to work with Mike11 once I saw his amazing skills on the Portuguese guitar,” he said. “‘My Tata’ is a timeless song with beautiful music, and Jeremih killed the verses making a perfect harmony. Without a doubt, this song will be an international hit.”

Mike11 (Mike Eleven) was born and raised in Lisbon, Portugal. He discovered his musical calling at the age of 10 while watching a singing talent show on television. Captivated by the sincere passion displayed in the songs and beautiful melodies, Mike sought out to become a Fado singer, but it wasn’t long before the talented musician trained and excelled in playing the Portuguese guitar.

Watch the “My Tatta” visual below and purchase here:

