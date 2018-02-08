Dondria & Daniel Ceasar – Best Part

Dondria delights with her remix of “Best Part,” originally recorded by Daniel Ceasar and H.E.R. On the emotional duet, Dondria adds her intoxicating and sultry flare while showcasing her powerful vocals as she sings, “Just something about you baby / Take us to a higher place.”

The new offering follows Dondria’s summer ’17 nostalgic single, “Old School Love,” featuring Da Brat, and her Independence Day (July 4, 2017) release, The Day of the Don EP. It may appear on her forthcoming mixtape Dondria Duets 4.

Bump “Best Part” below and let us know if you dig!