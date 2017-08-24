Dondria – Old School Love Ft. Da Brat

Dondria follows up her Independence Day (July 4th) release, The Day of the Don EP, with the new, nostalgic offering, “Old School Love.”

Featuring So So Def cohort Da Brat, on the feel-good track, which samples Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” beat by way of Audio Two’s 1987 classic, “Top Billin’,” Dondria pays homage to the golden era of R&B both in melody and lyrics.

“Give me that old school love, that Mary J. love / I want that real love, the love without limit love,” Dondria sings. “Give me that Jodeci love / Forever my lady love / You got me feenin’ love.”

That’s some love!

“I decided to drop this homage to ’90s Hip Hop and R&B featuring my sister Da Brat on August 12, 2017: The Birth of Hip Hop. How many samples can you find?” wrote Dondria.

Bump “Old School Love” below: