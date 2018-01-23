GNA – I Wanna Be Down (Brandy Cover)

GNA returns to the Singersroom, after a little break, with a popular 90s cover we all jammed to.

The Toronto R&B singer takes on Brandy’s remix of “I Wanna Be Down” even tackling Queen Latifah’s part. Brandy has been one of GNA’s favorite voices in music and feels it’s only right to pay homage.

The remix was produced by Toronto’s T-NYCE, and it’s inspired by the 90s melody and the uniqueness behind Brandy’s smooth low tones.

GNA plans on releasing a host of new music in the upcoming months, so be on the lookout.

Her resume consists of everything from acting to modeling. In 2013, she decided to propel her solo career alongside Toronto celebrity producer T-Nyce, who has worked with Tory Lanez, Kid Ink, YG, just to name a few. GNA and T-Nyce have stolen the hearts of many enthusiasts who anxiously await her upcoming music. She is already causing an uproar of excitement from her fans. With GNA having a captivating and unique sound, the world continues to wait for her take over.