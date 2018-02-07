D∆WN Makes “Waves” With Empowering New Song

D∆WN, also known as Dawn Richard, adds to Adult Swim’s Single Program with her latest release “Waves.” The uptempo R&B infusion displays the singer’s transformative musical behavior.

The Single Program aims to provide music fans with free music for 52 weeks. At week 43, D∆WN pays homage to iconic girl group Destiny’s Child in sampling their single “If,” as she empowers the numerous women overlooked and disrespected in today’s society.

The futuristic singer took to Instagram to announce the single’s release, writing, “I promised that I would release new music when I had shit to say,” she said. “This is for every woman underpaid, underappreciated, undervalued and undermined… the underdog.”

“Waves” follows D∆WN’s previously released singles, “Break Me” and “Gravity.”

Let D∆WN’s “Waves” crash around you below.