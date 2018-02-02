Tisha Campbell-Martin – I Don’t Wanna Be Alone Feat. Rich the Kid

Tisha Campbell-Martin returned to music in 2015 with the single, “Steel Here,” a song that affirms her staying power, letting the world know she will “paint the sky.” In 2016, she showed off her rap persona on ‘Lazy B*tch (This Ain’t Gina).’

Now, Tisha is back again with another new single called “I Don’t Wanna Be Alone,” featuring Rich the Kid. On the island-infused dance track, Tisha shares her wants while delivering fun and feel-good vocals.

“I don’t wanna be alone tonight,” she sings. “Can you make me safe and sound / Can you make my love come down?” Rich Kid adds and braggadocious flare to bring more heat to the track.

“This is where it all began for me. I am a singer first and acting came later. Being an actress is what I do but music is who I am,” Campbell-Martin previously admitted. “For many people, acting was my genesis but music is my exodus. I feel most comfortable behind the mic. That’s where I feel most at home. As an artist, I want to affect people. I like to make people laugh, think, shed a tear, heal…This outlet is important to me because I can connect to people in a different way.”

The new single arrives on the heels of recent rumors that Tisha and her “Martin” co-stars Martin Lawrence and Tichina Arnold may reboot their popular ’90s sitcom.