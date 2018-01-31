Craig David Covers Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF”

Craig David is on a promotional run to boost hype around his newly released seventh studio album, ‘The Time Is Now.’

He recently made a stop in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge where is performed a cover of Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF,” while blending in pieces of Eamon’s 2004 hit “Fu*k It.” As usual, Davids sultry and lush-filled vocals take the spotlight as he puts his own unique spin on the records.

‘The Time Is Now’ is headed by the singles “Heartline,” “For The Gram,” and “I Know You,” and includes collaborations with Bastille, JP Cooper, AJ Tracey, Ella Mai, Kaytranada, and GoldLink.

“The motivation and inspiration behind this album was all down to the huge realization that even when I wasn’t as focused, there were amazing lessons to be learnt,” he said. “Making the choice to dive in to the unknown, build TS5 from the ground up and work with a new wave of producers to focus on the only thing that matters NOW ..making great music for you.”

He adds, “This album is me going back to those days of simple storytelling and waving the flag for UK R&B. It is for all of you that have been with me since those days, everyone that’s joined along the way and is here NOW.”

The project is also accompanied by a documentary video called “A Letter To Myself,” which gives a historical timeline of David’s career.