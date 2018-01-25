Adrian Daniel Readies ‘FLAWD’ Album; Drops New Song ‘Deadly Attraction’

Brooklyn native Adrian Daniel will release his new album, FLAWD, on March 2nd, 2018 via 1990 Records/Empire.

The set is herald by the previously released songs ‘Open Up,’ ‘This City,’ ‘Havoc,’ and the newly issued ‘Deadly Attraction,’ a record the exudes elements of alt-R&B and pop while Daniel pushes his vocal limits.

“‘Deadly Attraction’ has two meanings,” explains Daniel. “It represents the toxic relationship we find ourselves in but seem to enjoy being in them, but it also represents the deep desire to have something that isn’t normal. So we take whatever that looks like to us, good or bad.”

Melding musical influences ranging from Kanye West to Michael Jackson to Tame Impala and beyond, Daniel plans to captivate audiences with his genre-crossing sonics.

In addition to the upcoming LP, and new music, Adrian will also kick off ‘The FLAWD Tour’ in London on Feb. 22 and travel to Paris before returning to the states to hit cities including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn and more. Also, he will return to BK for a hometown headline March 10th at Rough Trade with special guests.

‘FLAWD’ album track listing: