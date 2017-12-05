“Open Up” is the latest single from Brooklyn native Adrian Daniel. On the Jack Dine & Bakerman-produced track, the R&B singer/songwriter lets his guard down and emotional deliver heart-seeping tales about wanting that special girl, who makes him feel right.

“Open up your eyes / There’s beauty deep inside / You are, more than I ever wanted / You are, more than I ever needed,” he sings.

“Open Up” will appear on Adrian’s forthcoming project, which will arrive in early 2018 — A release date is announcement and album cover art is set for January.

Listen to “Open Up” below and purchase here:

Adrian Daniel grew up in the rough Brooklyn neighborhood of East Flatbush / Brownsville. Starting his career as a dancer, gracing stages like the Apollo Theater and the Brooklyn Academy, he turned his focus to music and dropped his first project in 2012. Since then, Adrian has been gaining ground with his signature Alternative R&B sound.