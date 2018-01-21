Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, and DJ Khaled Added to Grammy Awards Line-up

The upcoming 60th Annual Grammy Awards just got bigger. Music superstar, multi-Grammy winner, and current nominee Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, and DJ Khaled will hit the stage for music’s biggest night.

“We’ve got some exciting news to kick off the weekend! @djkhaled, @rihanna, and @brysontiller are set to perform at the 60th #GRAMMYs on January 28,” the Recording Academy confirmed.

The “Wild Thoughts” joined other previously announced performers, which includes Bruno Mars, SZA, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha Lady Gaga, U2,P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town, Patti LuPon, and Merit Award recipient Elton John.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.