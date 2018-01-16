112’s Daron Jones Drops New single, “Say Sum”

112 member Daron Jones aims to garner some solo spotlight with the new single, “Say Sum.” On the bouncy track, the singer, songwriter, and producer delivers grown and sexy lyrics as he attempts to woo a special lady.”

“Excuse me miss / Them shoes, them hips / I do admit / Don’t know how to resist you,” he sings. “The truth in this / Your style of dress / You see, I had to step up / But I’m coming to you respectful.”

Daron’s comes on the heels of 112’s latest studio album, Q MIKE SLIM DARON, released in October 2017. It’s currently unclear if he will release a solo project or if he’s just testing the waters.