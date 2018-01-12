Ameriie Is Having a Baby!

In summer 2017, Ameriie returned with the new single, “Redrum,” but then she went back under the radar.

Now, she’s back again with another announcement, this time a very personal one. The “1 Thing” hitmaker is expecting her first child with husband Lenny Nicholson.

Ameriie, who is also celebrating her 37th birthday today, made the revelation via Instagram. The veteran R&B songstress shared a smiling photo, which sees her rocking a red military jacket over an all-black, body-hugging dress, and black thigh-high boots as she clutches her stomach with both hands. She captioned the image, “#BestBirthdayPresentEver #21weeks #blessed.”

Ameriie married Nicholson, her manager and former Columbia Records executive, in June 2011 on Anguilla in the British West Indies. This will be the couple’s first child together.

Congratulations to the Ameriie and Lenny!