Xscape Wraps “The Great Xscape Tour” (Video); Preps New EP and More Shows

After a 28-city run and 29th show, the ladies of Xscape ended “The Great Xscape Tour” With Monica Brown and Tamar Braxton on Saturday night (Jan. 7th) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

There are no signs of them slowing down as each of the members went right to work Monday morning. Kandi flew to New York to prepare for Chicago on Broadway and Tamika, Tiny, and LaTocha sat down with Cece The Mamacita of Los Angeles’ 93.5 KDAY to recap their spectacular night with surprise guests Jermaine Dupri, Wiz Khalifa, R. Kelly, and T.I. (Jermaine Dupri and Tank was their surprise guests the night before). The unplanned performance by R. Kelly was special because the only other tours that Xscape was a part of earlier in their career were the tours that he headlined himself. Xscape also expressed their love for the show because the venue allowed them to be up close and personal with their fans. For Tamika Scott, she reflected on how they ended the tour where they reunited.

“The very first show that we did coming back together after 18 years was here for the BET Awards,” she said. “Last night we were at the same theater. Last night was our last show for this run of the tour at the same place we started.”

If you missed Xscape for “The Great Xscape Tour,” don’t worry. They still plan on performing together. While Kandi is on Broadway, the other members of Xscape will be continuing the movement as a trio until Kandi returns. Tiny stated that there were many cities that the group did not reach on this tour and they would like to do a second run in the summer once Kandi is able to perform with the group again. They also have several shows lined up, including one on February 17th at the Barclay’s.

Currently, Tamika, Tiny, and LaTocha have three singles out, one being “Wifed Up,” which Tiny said will be featured on Adam Sandler’s new movie. The Other two are “Dream Killa” and “Here For It.” A 6-song EP is slated to arrive on January 12th.

Check out clips from Xscape’s Los Angeles Show on January 6th below:

Interview courtesy of Tamika and LaTocha Scott’s Instagram Live Accounts

Story by Brianna Carter