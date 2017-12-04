Xscape Release New Singles “Wifed Up” and “Dream Killa”

Xscape is officially back… sort of!

The group reunited earlier this year after parting ways in 1998 — Their comeback launched with performances at the Essense Music Festival and BET Awards before kicking off “The Great Xscape” national arena tour last month (Nov 2017).

Now, minus a busy Kandi Burruss, who has to complete prior commitments, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and LaTocha Scott kick off the group’s musical releases with two new singles produced by Tricky Stewart.

On the first release, “Wifed Up,” a feel-good offering, the talented singers call on men to make the ultimate commitment to their prized women.

“If you gotta good one, give her a promotion,” the group sings. “If you got a girl that you can trust (wife her up) / Don’t just say it really show your love (wife her).”

The other single is called “Dream Killa” and it’s more of a somber ballad as it calls out men for making their women sacrifice but don’t return the favor.

“You wanted me at home, when you know it don’t, work like that when you’re dealing with me,” Tiny sings. “You can’t tell me no, that’s not the way it goes, if you don’t want it to be a scene.

“The Great Xscape Tour” featuring Monica and Tamar Braxton will commence on January 6 in Los Angeles.