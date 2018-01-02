Xscape Release Swaggy New Song, “Here For It”

Xscape aims for a turn up instead of stirring the soul on their latest release, “Here For It.” On the track, the veteran R&B group, minus bandmember Kandi Burruss, unleash braggadocious lyrics about their thickness while shaking off the haters.

“Here For It” follows the previously released singles “Wifed Up” and “Dream Killa.” The song is also the title track for the group’s upcoming 6-song EP, slated to arrive on January 12th.

“Here For It” sounds like a record for a younger group, but we’re not mad at Tiny, Tamika, and LaTocha for trying something new.

Meanwhile, Kandi will not be involved in this project because she’s currently starring in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway.

Listen to "Here For It" below