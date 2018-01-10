Brandy Urges Her Fans to Be “Brave” With Sara Bareilles Cover

Brandy delivers a little inspiration with “Brave” a triumphant cover of Sara Bareilles’ 2013 hit “Brave.”

On the short but sweet rendition, the R&B veteran gives us a combination of polished, richly textured vocals and superb melodies as she empowers listeners.

“You can be amazing / You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug,” she sings. “You can be the outcast / Or be the backlash of somebody’s lack of love.”

Accompanying the cover is a special message to fans: “For my beautiful fans, be #Brave.”

She also sent a message to Bareilles, which reads: “#brave is what I have to be to live the life I am meant to live. What a beautiful song @SaraBareilles.” Bareilles replied with, “i meaaaaaannnnnnnn. can’t stop listening.”

Come this spring, Brandy will play Carlotta Brown’s (Queen Latifah) younger sister Cassie in FOX’s ‘Star.’ Her Character will be introduced with Carlotta’s strict but loving mother, who will be represented by Patti LaBelle.