Brandy With Queen Latifah on The Set Of “Star” After Landing Recurring Role

R&B veteran Brandy recently shared an inspirational photo of her and Queen Latifah from the set of FOX’s “Star.”

“Setnn’it Off with @queenlatifah on @staronfox #trueinspiration and beautiful #inspired,” Brandy captions the photo.

Starting this spring, Brandy will play Carlotta Brown’s (Queen Latifah) younger sister, Cassie. Her Character will be introduced with Carlotta’s strict but loving mother, who will be represented by Patti LaBelle.

‘Star,’ co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

Brandy is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. Some of her film and TV credits include Moesha, Cinderella, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, The Game, and America’s Got Talent.