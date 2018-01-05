Chante Moore Announces “The Chronicles of Love” Tour

Veteran R&B songstress Chante Moore will be hitting the road in the near future.

The singer/songwriter will support her latest album, The Rise Of The Phoenix, with the new “The Chronicles of Love Tour.”

“Stay tuned!! “The Chronicles of Love Tour, Chapter One” will be coming to your city soooon!!,” she announces on Facebook. “Keep your eyes and EARS OPEN!! Look and Listen… for MORE….”

Dates are TBA, but Moore has announced a Valentine’s Day show for the upcoming trek. She willl perform live at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA on Wednesday, February 14th.

She also wrote on Instagram: “Hey Atlanta, ((MORE CITIES TO COME 4SURE)) Come out & EXPERIENCE a special evening with me, “The Chronicles of Love Chapter 1″ My Songs, My Stories, My Loves & My Friends! Something I’ve never done before… a night you DON’T want to miss!”

Moore’s latest studio album, The Rise Of The Phoenix, is headed by the singles, “Real One,” and “Something To Remember.”

“This album reflects where I am now in my life. I am perfecting myself,” she previously stated. “I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me. I am the Phoenix rising, and I’m living my life again!”

In addition to the new LP, Moore also released her first-ever Christmas album called “Christmas Back To You.”