R&B siren Chante Moore releases the video for “Something To Remember,” a song from her upcoming 7th studio album The Rise Of The Phoenix (due out on Sept. 15th). The song was written by Chante Moore and Felly The Voice and produced by Lil Ronnie for Beats 4 The Stars.

“Being on the road as much as I am, staying connected to the one you love is vitally important. In those times when saying “I love you” is not enough… you’ve got to give them something to remember you by,” says Chante.

The music video was creatively directed by the one and only Frank Gatson Jr. “My goal with Chante’ was to create a stripped down visual that concentrated on real black love as being very simple…. “Something to Remember,” adds Frank. The clip sees Chante and her leading man in a ride-or-die relationship filled with love and plenty of steamy action.

Watch below: