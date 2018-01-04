Anita Baker Announces Farewell Concert Series!

Legendary R&B/Soul singer Anita Baker will officially retire from music in 2018 after making the announcement last year (2017).

The music legend and eight-time Grammy winner, who turns 60-years-old later this month (Jan 26.), announces a concert series to culminate her almost four decades in music.

“So much to celebrate with you in 2018,” Baker confirmed on Twitter. “60th birthday in 25 days… farewell concert series beginning in March. We’ll paint pictures together two last a lifetime… let’s party!”

sO Much 2 CELEBRATE with you #2018. 60th Bday in 25 days👑… Farewell 🎶Concert 🎹Series, beginning in March… We’ll paint pictures together 2 last a Lifetime… “Let’s Party!” #OneLastTime🎤abxo❤ damn… “Where does the time go?! pic.twitter.com/dMQpRgmTLY — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 1, 2018

In early 2017, the sultry-voiced songstress spoke about retiring by writing on Twitter, “Jan 26th will celebrate my 59th BDay (lord willing) retirement was 1 of many goals/dreams.” she also added, “I still love 2 write & record music… its part of my DNA😊But, im on a different road.”

Baker is known for classic hits like “Caught Up In The Rapture Of Love,” “Fairytales” and “I Apologize.” Her last release was the 2012 cover of Tyrese’s “Lately” and follow-up single “Sweetest Dreams.”

Baker will be missed, but at least she gets to retire on her own terms while leaving a memorable moment for fans.