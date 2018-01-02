H.E.R. – My Song

“My Song” is the latest release from breakout R&B artist H.E.R. On the piano-led ballad, the talented and mysterious singer and songwriter coos about the beauty and power of her love for music.

“When the weight of the world is on my shoulders / You would take away the pain,” she sings. “Through the storm, the sun still shines

With you by my side, I’m not afraid.”

“My Song” follows up the recently released music video for the ballad “Avenue.”

In June, the mysterious songbird released H.E.R. 2, followed by Vol. 2 — The B Sides EP in October. Both came after last year’s H.E.R., Vol. 1 EP.

Check out H.E.R’s “My Song” and let us know what you think.