H.E.R. Drops Music Video For Sensual Ballad “Avenue”

H.E.R. follows up the sexy visual for “Every Kind Of Way” with a new music video for “Avenue,” a song from her latest project H.E.R. Vol. 2.

In the dimly lit and slightly animated clip, the incognito songstress rides around New York City in a red Jeep Wrangler contemplating if she should make amends with her Ex. In the end, all the bad overpowered the good, leading her to walk away.

“I always been down but you still sleep,” she sings. “And even though I said that night I shouldn’t been peaked / I feel it in my soul yeah it’s so deep / So deep you should know that about me.”

“Avenue” is another gem from H.E.R. as she continues her breakout year!

Watch the video for “Avenue” below: