Trevor Jackson Reveals His Dark Side in “NightTime (Pt. II)” Video

In part one of Trevor Jackson’s visual for his seductive single, “NightTime,” the R&B singer/songwriter is afraid to show his female co-star Diany his dark side.

In part two, the story continues following 2-plus minutes of the actual visual, and this time Diany enters the dark room. The result yielded from a night of romping is a bite on her neck, which turns her into a vampire.

Filled with fear of acceptance in her new identity as a nighttime beast, Trevor comforts her by putting a sunglass on her face, which answers her question of why he never takes off his glasses. At this point, she feels at one with her man.

The single “NightTime” follows Trevor’s September 2017 gem, “B&W (Benz and My Wallet).” He is currently prepping the new project, Rough Drafts: Pt. 1.

You can also catch Trevor on ABC’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish, which also includes Yara Shahidi and fellow artists Chloe x Halle premiering on January 3rd.

Watch the visual for “NightTime (Pt. I)” below — Oh yeah, there’s no music.