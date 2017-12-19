Trevor Jackson Hides His Dark Side in “NightTime (Pt. I)” Video

The beast comes out at “NightTime!”

In the part one of Trevor Jackson’s visual for his seductive single, “NightTime,” the R&B singer/songwriter is afraid to show his female co-star Diany his dark side.

The clip kicks off with the couple taking in the beautiful sunset views by a mountaintop before Diany asked Trevor why he’s always wearing sunglasses. “You never take them off,” she says before attempting to remove them from his face. Trevor then screams stop, apologized, and to satisfy her request; he says “alright” before driving to his hazy home.

Once they arrive, Trevor proposed to give his lady a tour of his domicile, but his attempt was cut short after his Butler warned him about the time. Trevor then runs to a room — reluctant to leave, Diany follows, and once she got to a closed door, he told her to trust him and to lock the door.

…Now, we have to wait for part II to see what happens next.

One thing to note, Diany was a little too brave and forthcoming; I would have gotta my butt out of there.

The single “NightTime” follows Trevor’s September 2017 gem, “B&W (Benz and My Wallet).” He is currently prepping the new project, Rough Drafts: Pt. 1.

You can also catch Trevor on ABC’s black-ish spinoff grown-ish, which also includes Yara Shahidi and fellow artists Chloe x Halle premiering on January 3rd.

Watch the visual for “NightTime (Pt. I)” below — Oh yeah, there’s no music.