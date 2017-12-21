Omarion Drops Sexy New Single “#Nudes”

Fresh off the release of ‘CP4,’ the fourth installment in his Care Package series, R&B veteran Omarion drops the sexual new song, “#Nudes.” On the wavy R&B ballad, O delivers kinky and intoxicating vocals about his social media hookups.

“Send me those nudes,” Omarion seductively sings. “I’m about to set shit off / I’m about to make you take it off.”

It looks like Omarion also shot a music video for “#Nudes,” as he teases various clips on Instagram (see below).

Omarion’s latest project, ‘CP4,’ arrives after a regrouping period for the crooner; His fifth studio album, Reasons, was inexplicably held hostage, forcing him to venture out on his own for a new creative space. He established Omarion Worldwide, the official hub for all things Omarion, and it looks like Reasons will see daylight in 2018. His last LP was 2014’s Sex Playlist.

Listen to Omarion skrt skrt skrt below:

See clips from “#Nudes” Video