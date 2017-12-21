Rising R&B star Khalid and alt-rock band Imagine Dragons join forces for the genre-bending mash-up dubbed “Thunder/Young Dumb & Broke.”

The collective first performed the song during the 2017 American Music Awards, and now fans can add it to their playlist via streaming and digital download.

The monster medley caps a triumphant year for both Khalid and Imagine Dragons, with both nominated for Grammys. Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke,” lifted from his breakout and platinum-certified debut album, American Teen, peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100, spending 22 weeks on the charts. “Thunder” remains at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, after having spent 33 weeks charting; the single peaked at No. 4.

Khalid received five Grammy nominations for the upcoming 60th annual Grammy Awards. Next month, he is set to embark on “The Roxy Tour,” which includes stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.