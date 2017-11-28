News

Grammy-Nominated Artist Khalid Announces “The Roxy Tour”

One of R&B’s newest stars will be hitting the road again. 19-year-old singer-songwriter Khalid announces the headlining “The Roxy Tour,” his third North American jaunt.

The trek will launch on Saturday, Jan 27th in New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall and make stops in major cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia. The tour will commence on Jun 07 in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheatre.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Khalid tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets, which are available beginning today at 10am local time until Friday, December 1st at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Khalid – one of the hottest new artists – as the official presale credit card of his tour,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi.

Tickets for the Khalid tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, December 2nd.

“The Roxy Tour” was inspired by Khalid’s recently adopted Pitbull mix, Roxy, who he rescued from a Los Angeles-based animal shelter. A $1 donation from every ticket sold on “The Roxy Tour” will be given to local animal shelters in each tour stop.

The tour comes on the heels on Khalid’s recent Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Song of the Year (“1-800-273-8255” – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid), Best R&B Song (“Location”), Best Urban Contemporary Album (American Teen), and Best Music Video (“1-800-273-8255” – Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid).

“The Roxy Tour” tour dates:

Sat Jan 27 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Tue May 01 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
Wed May 02 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Thu May 03 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
Sat May 05 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Mon May 07 Davis, CA UC Davis ARC Pavilion
Wed May 09 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Fri May 11 Phoenix, AZ Rawhide Event Center
Sun May 13 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
Mon May 14 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed May 16 Dallas, TX Allen Event Center
Thu May 17 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Fri May 18 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre
Tue May 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center
Wed May 23 Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri May 25 Philadelphia, PA Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Sat May 26 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Wed May 30 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach
Fri Jun 01 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 04 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion
Thu Jun 07 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheatre
