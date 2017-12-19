Rotimi – Kitchen Table (Remix) Ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz

R&B artist/actor Romiti gets a helping hand from Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign as he surprises fans with a remix of his stand-out song, “Kitchen Table (Remix).”

“You keep lookin’ at me like that and you gone make me turn this bed into a kitchen table,” the crooners seductively deliver. “Lay it down, legs spread on the kitchen table.”

“Trey is my big brother and mentor to me and Ty has become a really good friend,” Rotimi told Complex. “No two artists could’ve helped me paint a more perfect picture of what goes down on the kitchen table.”

“Kitchen Table” is taken from Rotimi’s latest EP, Jeep Music Vol. 1, which spawned the hit single, “Want More” featuring Kranium. The song clocked over 3 million streams on Spotify.

Take a listen to the sexy release from the POWER co-star below.