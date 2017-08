Jeep Music Vol. 1. The 8-song EP features Rotimi’s sultry brand of R&B along with guest appearances from 50 Cent, T.I. and Kranium on the Afrobeat/Reggae tinged single, “ Rotimi debuts his new EP,The 8-song EP features Rotimi’s sultry brand of R&B along with guest appearances from 50 Cent, T.I. and Kranium on the Afrobeat/Reggae tinged single, “ Want More “.

Jeep Music Vol. 1 is currently #3 on the iTunes R&B Albums Chart behind SZA & Khalid. The project details the ups and down of love, an homage to the vehicle driven by his ex.

Listen/Stream Rotimi’s Jeep Music Vol. 1 below:

In addition to his new project, Rotimi can also be seen on Starz’s top-rated series, POWER as well as across the country as the opening act for August Alsina’s Don’t MatterTour​. The rising singer/actor also plays the love interest in Roc Nation songstress Justine Skye’s new video for her single, “Back For More.”