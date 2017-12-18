Janine Drops New Single “Never The Right Time”

R&B artist Janine, formerly known as Janine and The Mixtape, follows up the live acoustic video for “Don’t Love Me,” with the brand new single, “Never The Right Time.” On the beautiful ballad, the Atlantic Records signee delivers lush and soulful vocals about the complexities of relationships and timing. The record is richly-textured and definitely cuffin’ season approved.

“I could hold you down, but it’s never the right, never the right time / We could change things now, but this isn’t the right, It’s never the right time,” she eloquently sings.

“When I first heard the producers play the instrumental for ‘Never The Right Time,’ I was like ‘whose song is this it is amazing?!’ and they told me it was a beat they made a little while ago,” Jenine tells us about how the song came about. “I fell in love with how sexy and smooth the beat is and felt so lucky I got to hear it as a finished beat and write to it. ‘Never the Right Time’ is my favorite slow jam on the album and one of my favorite songs. I hope lots of babies are made to it.”

In 2018, Janine plans to go hard in the paint, with or without the support from her record label, Atlantic Records, which she signed with in 2014.

“I’m really excited to be starting the rollout of my album release. I finished my album in 2016 so it’s been a long wait for me and my fans,” Janine tells Singersroom. “While I would have loved it to come out earlier, it has been an amazing year of learning for me.

Listen to “Never The Right Time” below and cop it here at Spotify / apple etc: https://atlantic.lnk.to/NTRTTA