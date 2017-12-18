Chris Brown Donates $50K to Georgia Middle School

Chris Brown continues to do his part to better the lives of people!

After donating $100,000 to victims of hurricane Harvey this summer, in addition to other efforts, the Grammy-winning R&B artist is opening his checkbook for another great cause.

On Friday (Dec. 15), Breezy made a surprise appearance at Columbia Middle School in Decatur, Georgia where he donated $50,000 to the school in honor of its teacher of the month program.

Brown announced the donation during an event in front of students and faculty members following an initial donation of $503 from V103’s DJ Greg Street. Rocking a white Adidas hoodie, track pants, and denim jacket, the singer-songwriter brought overwhelming tears to the teacher and provided her confirm as he made the huge gesture.

“Ya’ll gotta make some noise for her right here,” Brown told the audience; he also gave her concert tickets.

Brown has been giving back to his fans as well. On Halloween, he released the 45-song new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, and then he followed-up up with a deluxe edition of the project with an additional 12 songs. That’s a lot of music!