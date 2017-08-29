Chris Brown Answers The Call; Pledges $100,000 to Harvey Victims

Chris Brown is doing his part to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey after comedian and actor Kevin Hart challenged several of his A-list friends to follow his lead with a donation of $25,000.

“We need to come together. I’m donating $100,000,” Chris said in a video on Twitter, going well beyond the call.

“It’s for everybody out there in Texas for the relief in everything,” Breezy added. “So, I accept the challenge, man, and I implore and encourage everybody else who can change and make a change for this to please donate and help out.”

It’s currently unclear how Brown’s donation will reach the victims as he claims he’s “skeptical” about the Red Cross.

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! A post shared by 🌕 #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Other artists, including Nicki Minaj, T.I. and DJ Khaled also donated $25,000 to the Red Cross.

Additionally, Drake announced that he was giving funds toward relief efforts over the weekend. The rapper has ties to Houston, hosting an annual Houston Appreciation Weekend over the years, and said he was deeply affected by the devastation of a city he thinks of as home.

“I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years,” he wrote. “Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.”