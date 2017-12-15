Jessie Ware Releases ‘Your Domino’ Live EP

English singer Jessie Ware follows up her third studio album, Glasshouse (Oct. 2017), with the four-track live EP, Your Domino. The project was recorded in London during Ware’s four-night Islington residency earlier this year.

‘Your Domino’ highlights Jessie’s unique sound on live renditions of “Your Domino,” “Sam,” “Alone,” and “Say You Love Me.”

Back in July (2017), Jessie made her return with her first single in three years called “Midnight.” Since then, she has shared two further songs (‘Selfish Love” and “Alone”) and toured the world with her captivating live shows.

Written and recorded between home and LA, her ‘Glasshouse’ project is a celebration of family; from Jessie’s global network of musical collaborations to her own family in London.

In March of next year, Jessie heads out on a full UK and European tour covering 9 countries across 17 dates. A North American tour will be announced shortly.

‘Your Domino EP’ is available for streaming and digital download via all participating digital retailers – http://smarturl.it/YourDomino.