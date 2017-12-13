Chris Brown – Goin At It

After surprising fans with a deluxe edition of his latest album called ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas,” Chris Brown shares the new song, “Goin At It.”

The nostalgic and feel-good gem sees the Grammy-winner delivering erotic vocals about taking down a female.

“Girl, just let go and let this happen / Close your eyes, feel my magic stick, we keep f**king up these mattresses,” Brown sings. “And my back got all these scratches, rough sex we be practicing / Love when we going at it.”

“Happy Holidays! Just wanna tell ya’ll I love ya’ll. “GOIN AT IT” available on my @SoundCloud,” Breezy shared.

‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon Deluxe Edition: Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas’ includes 57 songs and features appearances from Trippie Redd (“Yoppa”), Ella Mai (“This X-Mas”), Solo Lucci (“Secret”), and Brown’s rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo (“On Purpose”).

Listen to “Goin At It” below: