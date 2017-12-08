EXCLUSIVE: Alonzo “Lonny” Bereal Talks New Single “Gots to Know,” Kelly Rowland, Gospel Album w/ Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx & More

4x Grammy and Emmy award nominee, Alonzo Bereal, aka Lonny Bereal, is a sought-after producer and songwriter, who continues to hone his craft as an artist. Last month, he released the alluring single, “Gots to Know,” featuring rapper Kap G, which highlights the essence of a woman. The song was released as a musical fix to his dedicated and loyal fans that continue to support his artistic endeavors.

Over the years, Bereal worked many notable singers including Fantasia, Kelly Rowland, Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, Tank, Ruben Studdard, Jamie Foxx, and Keyshia Cole. Bereal’s recent collaboration with Tank earned him an ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers) award.

Bereal is constantly in the studio, stimulating his creative juices for himself and other artists. Singersroom conversed with the talented R&B guru about music, working with top-notch artists, his latest single, and gospel music. Check it out!

“Gots to Know” Single: On this record, I worked with Kap G, a rapper from Georgia. The song is pretty much self-explanatory. When you find somebody good, you want them to rock with you because of your connection. You have a Queen at home, and you want to do right by her every day. She is the best thing that ever happened to you, so that’s the concept behind “Gots to Know.” Kap G killed it on the track; we collaborated together through management. Kap G liked the record and wanted to work with me right away. He is a cool and humble dude, and I had a great time recording with him.

Working with Kelly Rowland: Kelly is such an amazing and down to earth artist. We have a brother and sister relationship. Each time we get together and link up; it’s fun every time. She has so many qualities and layers as an artist. It’s like Kelly, and I can make music that represents every emotion or situation in life. I’m just so proud of all of her accomplishments from music to marriage to motherhood.

Collaborating with Snoop on a Gospel Album: I am working on a gospel album with Snoop, and it will arrive in 2018. Snoop and I met each other in Los Angeles, and we always wanted to work together for a long time on another project. We were familiar with each other musically when we worked with Kelly on the song, “Ghetto.” Then, I started sending him some tracks once we figured out some time to work together on this project. We ran into each other, and we were determined to make it happen. I’m not afraid to work on a gospel album with Snoop because I come from a strong gospel background. Snoop was also in a choir growing up in Long Beach. I didn’t get a chance to record gospel music when I first started in the business, but now I do with a rap legend. We already started writing and producing for this record; I’m just excited to work with him because he is so authentic. This is going to be a great partnership, and it’s an album that is going to change people’s lives. This album is going to attract people musically because we’re spreading love in the music. The album is called, “Bible of Love,” because everybody needs to be loved in this world. Love conquers all, so we have to pray and praise God. The gospel album will be a great listen for everyone because people are facing problems every day. But, on this album, we’re going to an alternative way to alleviate their situations in life.

Touring with Jamie Foxx on the ‘Shazam’ TV series: When I’m on the road with Jamie, I can’t stop laughing, and there’s no drama. I always have a good time with him, and he’s the easiest artist I’ve ever worked with in the business. Jamie does not switch up; he encourages you to go out and have fun. He wants everyone to be themselves; he is just a gifted and talented artist. I feel like I’ve learned so much from him. Jamie is a normal person, and his mindset is “what you see is what you get.”

Lonny Bereal, the Artist, Producer, and Songwriter: I want to spread love and help people through my music. I want my music to help them with life. I just have the same goals as a writer or producer. I am eager to deliver a message that would be great for people and myself. As an artist, I want to go out on the road, promote myself, and look for other aspiring producers and songwriters who are passionate about music. The next generation of producers and songwriters will have a similar vision such as myself.

Being a Grammy-nominated artist: It’s a humbling experience because it’s so surreal that I have this title under my belt. People are paying attention to the things I’ve done musically. People are like, ‘Lonny, let me get a picture of you or can you sign this for me?’ I can help people fulfill their dreams and aspirations. And I am achieving my dreams and climbing the ladder. I’m just thankful to God that this musical gift was instilled in me and I can help others along the way. I just look forward to working on other projects in the late future.

Future Collaborations: Hopefully, I can collaborate with other artists. There are so many people I would like to work with — everybody from Ludacris, Chris Brown again, to Ty Dolla $ign. But we’ll see about the collaborations in 2018.

Other Projects in 2018: I’m working with Mali Music on some new material. I am also taking the A&R approach on other musical projects as well. I’m just making things happen, and I’m touring next year. Just stay tuned on social media. I have great stuff for you as always.

Gots To Know [Behind The Scenes] Dir. by Tha Razor:

Purchase the single here!