Fousheé Wows With New Single “By One”

Britanny Fousheé, better known as Fousheé, returns with new music and we’re impressed by her growth as an artist.

In 2016, the alternative soul artist released her soulful debut single, “Melody,” on she’s back to hold our ears hostage with the new offering, “By One.”

Produced by Zach Golden and Josh Reynolds of Broken Luxury, on the track, Fousheé delights with her lush vocals and mesmerizing melodies as she sings about a tumultuous relationship.

“By One” will appear on her forthcoming EP, scheduled for release in 2018.

Originally from New Jersey, Fousheé now rests her head in New York City, where she has been making her rounds in the live circuit.

Listen to “By One” below and purchase here.