Indie R&B artist Staasia Daniels taps into the golden era of R&B (90s) for her new single, “Nowhere,” the first release off her much-anticipated EP, Mood Roulette.

On the offering, produced by frequent collaborator Xpress aka DJXP, 5PiECE, and SLWJMZ, Staasia delivers lush and soulful vocals about being in the moment.

Staasia’s ‘Mood Roulette’ EP scheduled for release in January 2018. It follows her September (2017) appitizer EP ‘1+2.’