Ledisi Wants to Know How You Gonna “Add To Me” in New Video

R&B/Soul singer Ledisi unwraps a visual for her previously released single, “Add To Me,” a song that sees her challenging men to step up their game.

The Ron T. Young-directed visual boasts a speakeasy-styled theme as Ledisi and company set up shop in an intimate venue with everyone drinking liquor and conversing. The R&B songstress makes her way throughout the room, stopping to greet everyone, while also giving the men her sexy stare. Actors Timon Kyle Durrett, who plays Ledisi’s love interest, and Darius McCrary appear in the clip.

“I was thinking about relationships,” Ledisi said about the song’s inspiration. “To men, women should act like, ‘We’re independent and self-sufficient. We’re going to make it happen with or without you. So, If you’re going to be here, add to my situation. I know I’m going to add to yours.’”

She adds, “Anyone that you are with the question should be how are they going to add to you? Most women want a great man that enhances who we are.”

The video arrives following a win at the 2017 Soul Train Awards where Ledisi took home the Certified Award. She also gave an amazing performance at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas during the ceremony, partnering with Kirk Franklin for a rendition of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ “Wake Up” that also featured Le’Andria Johnson, Daniel Caesar, and MAJOR. Ledisi is currently co-headlining “The Rebel, The Soul & The Tour” with Franklin.

This month, Ledisi also earned three NAACP Award nominations in the “Outstanding Female Artist,” “Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album,” and “Outstanding Song – Traditional” categories, alongside such artists as Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.