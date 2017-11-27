The 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET and hosted by Erykah Badu, aired last night (Nov. 26) on BET and BET HER.

Bruno Mars led the night’s winners dominating in top categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance. SZA ensued with two awards — Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.

The Soul Train Awards celebrated the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop. Artists were honored across 12 different categories and additional winners included Cardi B for Rhythm & Bars Award for “Bodak Yellow,” Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi (Soul Train Certified Award), Lecrae (Best Gospel/Inspirational Award), Solange “Cranes in the Sky” (The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award) and DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller “Wild Thoughts” (Best Collaboration).

Legend Award honoree Toni Braxton stole the show by performing a medley of her hit songs that included “Breathe Again,” “You’re Makin’ Me High,” and “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me.” Lady of Soul honoree SWV sang “Weak,” “Right Here,” and “I’m So Into You.” The trio was joined by Method Man and U-God for their final song, “Anything.” Other performers included Tamar Braxton, Faith Evans, Fantasia, Bilal, Mali Music, Ro James, Luke James, Jessie J, and Kirk Franklin.

SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2017 WINNERS

Best New Artist – SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist – Bruno Mars

Soul Train Certified Award – Bell Biv Devoe and Ledisi

Video of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Lecrae

Album/Mixtape of the Year – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year) – Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist – SZA

Song of the Year – Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award – “Cranes in the Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

Best Dance Performance – Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Best Collaboration – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

For show information, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain, the official site for BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards.