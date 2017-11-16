Arin Ray – 2 or Nothin Ft. DrugRixh Peso

X-Factor alum Arin Ray re-ups his buzz with the new offering, “2 or Nothin.”

On the seductive and hazy track, the Cincinnati bred crooner shares his affinity for multiple partners, private jet trips, and freaky bedroom antics.

“Tonight, it’s two and nothing less,” he sings. “That means it’s three or better / I know she don’t know better / Just wanna make it wetter.”

“2 or Nothin” follows Arin’s summer 17 release, “We Ain’t Homies,” and he is currently gearing up to release his debut project in early 2018.

“This is my calling. I think I come with something fresh,” states the emerging artist. “My music has that old-school feel, but still has that new

bounce,” he says. He pauses, then grins. “There are some great artists out there pushing the culture forward. I wanna be one of them.”

Arin will join H.E.R. on multiple dates of her nationwide “The Lights On Tour,” starting on Nov. 19 in Baltimore, MD. Ray also announced a series of dates for the next month, ending Dec. 11 in Cleveland, OH separate from that tour.

Take a listen to “2 or Nothin” below: