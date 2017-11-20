AMAs RECAP: Bruno Mars Wins Big, Jamie Foxx Honors First Responders, Christina Aguilera Sours (Full Winners List)

Bruno Mars was the main event at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov 19th) and he wasn’t in attendance.
The music superstar won seven awards including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year (That’s What I Like), Favorite Pop/Rock Album (24K Magic), Favorite Pop/Rock Male Aritst, Favorite Soul/R&B Album (24K Magic), Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, and Favorite Soul/R&B Song (That’s What I Like).
Elsewhere, Soul legend Diana Ross picked up the Lifetime Achievement award and performed during the ceremony.
The show began on a somber note as Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne offered up a tribute to America’s first responders.
“This year more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day,” Foxx stated. “We needed the power of music to help us heal, from hurricanes, wildfires, hate, hatred-filled violence. 2017 was a year that tested our faith – in these moments of crisis, heroes emerged when it would’ve been so easy to run away.”
Foxx and his daughter were then joined onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by firefighters, paramedics, police officers and others who helped save lives and offer hope and help following 2017’s disasters and tragedies.
“As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope,” Foxx continued. “For, even as we mourn those who are lost, we know this – together our strength will pull us through, together we shall overcome the pain, together we can unite as a people and a nation.
Stand out performance of the night goes to Christina Aguilera, who’s much-anticipated 25th anniversary tribute to “The Bodyguard” soundtrack was a showstopper as the singer hit the stage to perform a medley of hits from the film, including “I Will Always Love You” and “I Have Nothing.”
The full list of 2017 AMA winners is:
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars
Lifetime Achievement
Diana Ross
New Artist of the Year
Niall Horan
Collaboration of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Lady Gaga
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
Imagine Dragons
Favorite Male Artist – Country
Keith Urban
Favorite Album – Country
Keith Urban – Ripcord
Favorite Song – Country
Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Linkin Park
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito
Favorite Female Artist – Country
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
Little Big Town
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Drake
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyonce
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
Favorite Artist – Latin
Shakira
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
Top Soundtrack
Moana
Tour of the Year
Coldplay
Video of the Year
Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like