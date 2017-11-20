AMAs RECAP: Bruno Mars Wins Big, Jamie Foxx Honors First Responders, Christina Aguilera Sours (Full Winners List)

Bruno Mars was the main event at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov 19th) and he wasn’t in attendance.

The music superstar won seven awards including Artist of the Year, Video of the Year (That’s What I Like), Favorite Pop/Rock Album (24K Magic), Favorite Pop/Rock Male Aritst, Favorite Soul/R&B Album (24K Magic), Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist, and Favorite Soul/R&B Song (That’s What I Like).

Elsewhere, Soul legend Diana Ross picked up the Lifetime Achievement award and performed during the ceremony.

The show began on a somber note as Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne offered up a tribute to America’s first responders.

“This year more than perhaps any other in recent history, we needed the power of music to help us escape the news of the day,” Foxx stated. “We needed the power of music to help us heal, from hurricanes, wildfires, hate, hatred-filled violence. 2017 was a year that tested our faith – in these moments of crisis, heroes emerged when it would’ve been so easy to run away.”

Foxx and his daughter were then joined onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by firefighters, paramedics, police officers and others who helped save lives and offer hope and help following 2017’s disasters and tragedies.

“As this year comes to a close, we look forward to 2018 with hope,” Foxx continued. “For, even as we mourn those who are lost, we know this – together our strength will pull us through, together we shall overcome the pain, together we can unite as a people and a nation.

Stand out performance of the night goes to Christina Aguilera, who’s much-anticipated 25th anniversary tribute to “The Bodyguard” soundtrack was a showstopper as the singer hit the stage to perform a medley of hits from the film, including “I Will Always Love You” and “I Have Nothing.”

The full list of 2017 AMA winners is:

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Lifetime Achievement

Diana Ross

New Artist of the Year

Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Lady Gaga

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Keith Urban

Favorite Album – Country

Keith Urban – Ripcord

Favorite Song – Country

Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – I’m The One

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber – Despacito

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Little Big Town

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyonce

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Favorite Artist – Latin

Shakira

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

Top Soundtrack

Moana

Tour of the Year

Coldplay

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like