Ayelle Calls Out Male Entitlement on New Single, “Silverplates”

If you’re one of those privileged males, open your ears because Ayelle is putting you on notice.

On her Parisian-produced bittersweet new single, “Silverplates,” the Swedish-Iranian singer/songwriter uses melodic seduction to pull on her listeners’ heartstrings while tackling a topic that’s socially important, especially as of late with all the women coming to the forefront about sexual assaults and misconducts.

“Silverplates is a metaphor for male privilege and the entitlement felt towards female identifying bodies,” states Ayelle. “Too often in this narrative, women are made to feel as if they’re disposable, and it’s an exhausting landscape to navigate.”

The new release follows a series of singles and collaborations this year for Ayelle, including her feature on AKAY’s “Lights Out.”

Ayelle is currently prepping a new EP!

