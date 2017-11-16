Whitney McClain Drops Music Video For New Single, “Cruise”

Whitney McClain switches her hair color from dark brunette to blonde as she releases the music video for her latest single, “Cruise.”

In the clip, the R&B songstress goes cruising on a speedboat as she delivers the motivational song, which urges listeners to take some me time and forget about their problems.

About “Cruise,” she reveals, “I wanted to create a record that pushed positivity and hope that, no matter how bad it might seem, we can always work through it if we love one another. Darkness can’t exist in the presence of light. Later, it developed into a love song, but I still think it holds true to the original message.”

The new offering will appear on Whitney’s upcoming project, the follow-up to her 2016 EP Nothing To Lose.

She says about the creative progress of the new LP, “Co-writing and having more input on all of the tracks has allowed me to put my style on my new songs. I grew up listening to Motown, Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as Amy Winehouse, Beyoncé, and Adele, and I love trying to mix the old-school sound with my favorite influences. I am an old soul at heart.”

Stream & Purchase here