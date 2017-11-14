Timothy Bloom and V. Bozeman Release Christmas Duet, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

Friends and frequent collaborators Timothy Bloom and V. Bozeman unwrap “a sexy cover of the Christmas classic ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside.'”

On the duet, set to appear on their upcoming Christmas EP, Christmas on the Black-Hand Side, which has been in the works for years, the funky and sultry rendition will surely add spice to holiday gatherings.

The single follows their 2015 Christmas collaboration, “Christmas Without You,” and their popular duet, 2011’s “Til The End Of Time.”

The upcoming holiday project will feature a unique collection of original songs and covers. Bloom and Bozeman invite listeners to experience love, fun, and family with them, like Christmas at Grandma’s in Inglewood.

‘Christmas on the Black-Hand Side’ is due out on Black Friday, November 24.

Listen to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” below: