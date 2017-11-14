August Alsina Says Def Jam Is Holding Him and His Music Hostage

August Alsina is not happy with his record label Def Jam Recordings, and he is pleading for them to release him.

The New Orleans R&B singer recently voiced his distaste via Twitter after a loyal fan asked him where’s his album at.

“I would love to put my album out but DEF JAM is holding it/me hostage because the system is not up & running until next year so they basically dont exist,” he tweeted about the status of his LP. “The label is just TRASH .. I will release free music soon but that has been the hold up. Tell Them to FREE ME & the Album.”

I would love to put my album out but DEF JAM is holding it/me hostage because the system is not up & running until next year so they basically dont exist. The label is just TRASH .. I will release free music soon but that has been the hold up. Tell Them to FREE ME & the Album https://t.co/xIitEDUaDp — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) November 13, 2017

Earlier this year, August released the singles “Drugs,” “Wait,” and “Lonely,” songs from his forthcoming third studio album, but the music and promotions came to a halt.

This is not the first time August aired out his disappointment for his record label. Back in 2015, he blame Def Jam for leaking his sophomore album, This Thing Called Life, one day before its release.

“I didn’t do this. My shitty ass label did it. They’re just fucking Shitty! Smh,” he wrote at the time. “Can’t win for f*ckin losing dawg. F*CKKKKKKKKK YOU @DefJamRecords.”