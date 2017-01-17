Less than two weeks ago, the New Orleans R&B singer released his new single ‘DRUGS‘ and announced a new album of the same name. A week later, he followed up the release with the new song ‘Wait,’ and now he returns with the visual.

‘Wait’ is a smooth R&B groove that urges a love interest to move on because he doesn’t guarantee he’ll be there for her. BUT, in the end, he does want her to wait.

In the mystical clip, August sits at the head of an empty table while interpretive dancers carry out their routines gracefully.

“If you gotta leave / girl, I wanna stop you so do what you gotta do / I don’t want you to go / But I got a few things in life that I gotta do / I’m not telling you to wait on me, but I’m hoping that you wait,” he sings on the chorus.

The upcoming album will be August’s third and the follow-up to his 2015 project, ‘This Thing Called Life.’ He says the project will be reflective based on some new realizations about himself.

“I woke up one day and I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, addicted to drama, addicted to confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and really creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”